Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – February 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Flood Threat Diminishing, But Strong Storms May Return Later Tonight!



Areas of light rain will diminish through the morning. Areas of fog will be likely as well with lows in the mid to upper 40’s.

Cloudy with a few passing showers for Wednesday, with highs back in the 60’s late in the evening. A line of showers and strong storms will move in from the West late Wednesday night with lows in the low 50’s. Some of these storms could produce strong winds which could down some trees with our very saturated soils.

Leftover clouds but drier, breezy, and cooler for Thursday with highs in the 50’s. Turning much colder Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 20’s Lots of sun, but quite cold for Friday, Valentine’s Day with highs only around 40 with lows back in the 20’s.

Right now, the weekend is looking dry with a warming trend.

54 & 33 are our seasonal highs and lows.

