Tennessee lawmakers demand answers over voucher program

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Outraged Tennessee lawmakers have been grilling state education officials over the handling of a much-debated school voucher program.

Republican Rep. Matthew Hill of Jonesborough demanded answers Wednesday from the education agency, comptroller’s office and finance officials on who approved the contract and why and why legislators didn’t get a chance to review it.

The program would allow a family to use up to $7,400 in public tax dollars, known as an education savings account, on private school tuition and other approved expenses.

The law was a signature accomplishment for Lee, a first-term governor who has praised the importance of expanding school choice.

