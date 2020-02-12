Paul English, Willie Nelson’s longtime drummer, has died

By KRISTIN M. HALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A publicist for Willie Nelson says Nelson’s longtime drummer Paul English has died.

He was 87.

Elaine Schock had no other details on English’s death.

English joined Nelson in 1966 and continued with him for most of his long career.

English earned a reputation for brandishing a firearm and engaging in off-stage scuffles that made him an outlaw sideman as tough as Nelson himself.

Nelson bragged on their escapades in a song called “Me and Paul” about their drinking and wild lifestyle on the road.

