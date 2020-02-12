Mike Bloomberg rallies in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — For the first time this campaign season, a 2020 presidential candidate makes a stop in Chattanooga.

Mike Bloomberg signs line the sidewalk outside of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. People waited to attend his rally.

- Advertisement -

Outside there was a few protestors and then inside woman had to be escorted off the stage before Bloomberg appeared.

Other people attending were glad he came to Chattanooga.

“I have no idea why he would come to a little town like Chattanooga, but he is this close, I am going to come and see what the man has to say,” Doug Baxter said.

Related Article: Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg coming to Chattanooga

“You don’t see many Chattanooga presidential candidates in Chattanooga, I am told,” Bloomberg said.

He plans to go to all 50 states.

“If you want to unite this country, you might as well reunite all of the country,” he said.

He believes he has the experience to become the next president.

“I am running to defeat Donald Trump and I am running to restore honor in our government.,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg was impressed with the turnout.

“The room that we had the speech in was packed, the overflow room was packed, and there were a few hundred people standing outside in the rain when I went out to address them before I came on stage, if that is any indication, we have momentum and what we’ve got to do is build on that,” Bloomberg said.

Some voters say they are open minded when it comes to who is the democratic candidate.

“I am glad we have such a great slate to choose from. Don’t matter who is our nominee. I am going to vote blue. I don’t care who it is,” Baxter said.

After Chattanooga, Bloomberg’s next stop is Nashville.