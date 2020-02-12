LFO Prepares to Host First Ever State Tournament Game

Fort Oglethorpe, GA-(WDEF-TV) It has been a season for the ages for the LFO boys basketball team. The Warriors are 22-4, and they are region tournament champs.

That means LFO is going to the state tournament for the first time since 2003. And as region champs, they get to host a state tournament game for the first time in school history. The Warriors will entertain Hart County on Saturday night at seven. Head coach Joshua Laney is amazed by his team’s performance, especially since they start two freshmen.

- Advertisement -

Said Laney:”Well we are so young, and we play quite a few guys. I think having that number one seed and having home court advantage may give them kind of an at-ease feeling.”

Reporter:”What does it say about the potential future of this team since you guys are so young and have already made state.”

Said freshman guard Brent Bowman:”I mean knock on wood here. I plan on doing this the next three years. Like I’m that confident in our guys and our young guys especially.”