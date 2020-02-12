Jury convicts woman accused of attacking tow truck driver

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County jury has found Cathleen Reeves guilty of assaulting a tow truck and its driver.

The incident happened at the Forest Cove Apartments in East Brainerd in November of 2018.

- Advertisement -

Caleb Egenes drove the pickup to the apartments to repossess her car.

Prosecutors say that while he was hooking the car up, Reeves grabbed a baseball bat out of the trunk of the car.

They say she busted the side mirror and driver’s window.

The driver said she almost hit him in the head and he suffered scratches from flying glass.

The driver shot video of the attack which was played in court.

The jury found Reeves guilty of aggravated assault and vandalism after deliberating for about an hour.

She’ll be sentenced in April.