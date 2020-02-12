Hamilton County gets funds for Cash Canyon Road work

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Good news for long-suffering residents of Cash Canyon road in Hamilton county.

County commissioners this morning heard from EMA Director Chris Adams that with the help of TEMA…money has been allocated to make repairs to the roadway that floods frequently.

The county will get $2,012,000 dollars back for the work crews did on Cash Canyon Road so far—provided the commission approves.

EMA Director Chris Adams described the work they did.

“The sheriff’s department went door to door gave all of them the opportunity to evacuate. But Ben Wilson and Todd got the highway department to stabilize the road that night and did some unbelievable feats that people can’t imagine to save this road and then we got TEMA involved and submitted all of the paperwork and we do that anytime there is a disaster that impacts any property in Hamilton County from private to commercial, to roadways, everything.”

Cash Canyon road is one of several in the county that experience frequent flooding and blocking of roads.