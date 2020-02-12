My Best Me Health Tip – The Healthy Way to Eat Eggs

You’ve heard so many things about eggs over the years so you may not really know what to do with eggs. First, don’t ever use egg substitute stuff. It’s is all chemically based. The best part of the egg is the yellow, right? That’s where the amino acid and the mono saturated fat is and, believe it or not, studies over the past two to three years are really supporting the fact that eggs don’t necessarily raise cholesterol. Now, before you jump on the egg wagon, please check with your doctor always and consult with and make sure he approves it.

Generally speaking the average male can have as much as three eggs a day, three times a week. The average female can have two eggs a day three times a week. Eggs are excellent source of amino acid, great source of protein and they help you minimize cravings.

So whether you’re frying, baking, the healthiest way to eat them is boil because they retain most of their nutrients when they’re boiled. Enjoy your eggs and for more information check us out on the My Best Me page.