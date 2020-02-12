200 People in Georgia are self-monitoring for symptoms of the Coronavirus after recent trips to China.

DALTON, GA (WDEF) -About 200 people in Georgia, have to stay in their homes after returning from recent trips to China.

An Infectious Disease Director says none of the travelers came from the high risk areas of China.

That is why they are self monitoring and not being quarantined.

This is allowed because no symptoms are currently being shown.

But, a twice a day check in are mandatory.

“So, they notify us daily if they have had any symptoms. So, we are looking at if they have developed any kind of fevers, any kind of cough, flu like symptoms, or shortness of breath. Those are the kind of things,”says Sherry Gregory, Infectious Disease Director.

If any of the travelers did develop symptoms they need to give the doctor a call before walking into a hospital.

“Contact the medical EPI and then they are going to arrange where to go. We have hospitals in the Atlanta area that are already prepared to handle this,” says Gregory.

Currently there are over 45,000 people worldwide infected with the Virus and it has killed over 1,000.

The majority of the cases are in mainland China.

Officials say the risk to the general public is very low.

But, there are a few things you can do to help prevent getting sick.

You should be washing you hands often with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home when you are sick.”

