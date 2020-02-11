Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – February 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): On And Off Rains Expected Through Thursday Morning, And Our Flood Threat Remains Highs With Watches And Warnings Around The Area!

Cloudy and very wet through the morning. Areas of showers and lots of fog with some of the rain heavier as we head through this Tuesday morning. Some flash flooding is also possible with lows staying in the 50’s area-wide.

Areas of rain Tuesday morning will be gradually tapering off with cloudy skies and highs in the low 60’s.

Overnight: More showers expected Tuesday night as more on and off rain will continue through Wednesday with highs back in the 60’s. Showers and a few storms possible Wednesday night. Total rainfall totals by Thursday likely to be between 3-5 inches.

Leftover clouds but drier and cooler for Thursday with highs in the 50’s. Lots of sun, but cold for Friday, Valentine’s Day with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

54 & 33 are our seasonal highs and lows.

