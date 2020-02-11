USGS: Five earthquakes rattle area near Great Smoky park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports five small earthquakes rattled an area near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the USGS says the first quake registered at 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday and the last was reported at 6:56 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The agency says all the quakes were small, between magnitude 1.3 and 1.7.

The earthquake swarm hit in a small area about 25 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee, near the North Carolina border and were deemed as likely too small to be felt by people in the area.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)