Sheryl Crow will headline this year’s Moon River Festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Moon River Festival announced their lineup today for this year’s show.

The Coolidge Park festival is coming up on September 12th and 13th.

The headliners this year are Sheryl Crow and a reunion of the group Nickel Creek.

Other acts include the Jayhawks, Dawes, Ben Rector, Robert Earl Keen and the Indigo Girls.

The first tickets went on sale last week.

But the remaining tickets go back on sale Thursday morning at 10am.

The Festival has sold out within days since moving to Chattanooga.