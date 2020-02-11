Rivals Baylor and McCallie Have to Share Swimming State Title

Baylor and McCallie have been Scenic City rivals in all sports for many, many decades.

But over the weekend, the long time rivals had to learn to share.

For perhaps the first time ever, the two schools tied for a state championship.

The Red Raiders and Blue Tornado finished as state co-champions in boys swimming.

Something was in the water in Knoxville as rivals Baylor and McCallie tied for the boys state title. Each team finished with 248 points.

Reporter:”Have you ever shared one with anybody before?”

Said McCallie head coach Stan Corcoran:”No. In the history of Tennessee swimming I think this is the first time that I know of that they’ve tied.”

Imagine the trophy ceremony.

Said Baylor head coach Dan Flack:”I don’t think really people knew what to do. So it was a little unique in that.”

While the tie was strange, both coaches were extremely proud of their swimmers.

Said Corcoran:”And we had 48 life time best swims in the meet. We set three school records. We had seven automatic All-American times. One consideration that will make it, and we won six events.”

Said Flack:”The times don’t lie, and we were ecstatic with the effort and the times that we threw down.”

If only there was one more event to break the tie.

Said Corcoran:”Yeah a lot of people were trying to figure out what kind of tie-breaker you could have, and if you should have a tie-breaker. I said I would challenge Dan Flack to a mile in the pool. I said that would be good for us.”

Did someone say pie-breaker?

Said Flack:”Honestly I take that day. My wife had me two blueberry pies waiting for me.”

Reporter:”Are blueberry pies symbolic of state championships for you?”

Said Flack:”Blueberry pies are symbolic of a job well done.”

So where is the championship trophy?

Said Corcoran:”Baylor has the trophy, and then the state high school meet will send us a trophy. We’ll get that in about a week or so.”

Reporter:”Where is that trophy right now?”

Said Flack:”At my house by the pies.”