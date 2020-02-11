Michael Bennet ends presidential bid

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet announced Tuesday night he’s dropping out of the Democratic race for president. He made the announcement to his supporters Tuesday night.

“I am going to do absolutely everything I can do as one human being to make sure that Donald Trump is a one-term president,” Bennet said, pledging to support whomever the Democratic nominee is.

Bennet was among the Democratic presidential candidates stuck in Washington during the Senate impeachment trial. But he had already been struggling in the polls.

Late last year, he abandoned all other state operations to focus on New Hampshire, announcing he would host 50 town halls in the final 10 weeks leading up the New Hampshire Primary. Joined by supporter and Democratic strategist James Carville, the Colorado senator achieved that goal this past weekend.

Although he was ending his presidential campaign, Bennet urged his supporters to be “optimistic tonight” about the future.

“This is in our hands. It is in our hands,” he said.

Bennet’s announcement came only moments after businessman Andrew Yang announced he was dropping out of the race.

The New Hampshire primary race at this point shows Sanders leading, with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar fighting for second, according to the CBS News Decision Desk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.