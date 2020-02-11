Hydroplaning Safety Awareness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A break in the rain means more drivers are out on the roadways.

“Prepare for that ponding of the water on the roadway. You need to really slow down. We don’t want you to hydroplane,” says Lt. John Harmon with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Hydroplaning can happen before you know it.

Hamilton County Emergency Management says the more prepared you are the better.

“The best thing to do is to expect the unexpected. You know there are going to be areas that are going to be pooling from water draining off the mountains. So, taking that time to decrease your acceleration,”says Amy Maxwell, Hamilton County Emergency Management’s Public Information Officer.

Officials say properly adjusting to the weather conditions can make the difference between life and death.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says ponding water on the road can pop up in a moments notice.

Highway Officials say that puddling water you can find on the interstate, after all the rain like this, are especially dangerous due to the higher rate of speed.

But, it isn’t the only location that you need to be on the lookout for that puddling water.

Water runoff can also be coming from those higher elevations onto the main roads that you use for your daily commute.

AAA Spokesperson says if you are driving on the Highway, there’s one thing you should avoid using.

“Avoid using cruise control, you want to avoid using that because it can not make those manual inputs that you as a driver can. It’s not going to know whether that’s a pothole or standing water on the roadway,”says Megan Cooper, Spokesperson for AAA.

THP says they have worked 13 property damage accidents and one injury related crash involving this wet weather started Monday morning.

