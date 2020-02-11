Golden Apple: Audrey Alexander

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Brown Academy teacher knew at an early age that she wanted to teach children.

Her enthusiasm and passion are just part of her charm.

Audrey Alexander also wants her students to know that she cares about them, and their future.

Emily Baker is the Principal at Brown Academy.

She calls Alexander a fabulous teacher.

“She builds great relationships with her kids. And constantly is reflecting on how she can be a better teacher.”

Alexander is in her 3rd year at the school, but it’s been a life long passion to be an educator.

Back when she was in grade school, she had a teacher who inspired her career.

She’s wanted to be a teacher since she was 7 years old.

“It’s one of those things you always hope you make a difference. And you know that sometimes, you don’t know if you ever are. And so just to have one of my students give that recognition and it makes you feel like you are really appreciated.”

Alexander wants her students to know they can come to her if they need anything.

That dedication has earned her this week’s Golden Apple Award.