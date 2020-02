CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo is getting giraffes this spring.

Zoo officials say they are getting a herd of 3 males giraffes from the Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans.

Their ages are 5, 2 and 14 months.

Their new home will be in a new giraffe barn and outdoor lawns in the Zoo’s African Expansion.

You can see them when the African Expansion Phase I debuts this spring.