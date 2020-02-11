Georgia authorities ID 4 killed in weekend small plane crash

CALHOUN, Georgia (AP) – Four people killed in a small jet crash in the Georgia mountains have been identified.

The Gordon County coroner’s office on Tuesday said the deceased included three men and one woman.

They were identified as the 68-year-old pilot, Roy Smith, of Fayetteville, Georgia; his son, 25-year-old Morgen Smith of Atlanta; Morgen Smith’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Savannah Sims of Atlanta; and the 62-year-old co-pilot, Raymond Sluk of Senoia, Georgia.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say it could be up to 18 months before a determination is made on what caused the crash.

The FAA says the plane disappeared Saturday on a flight bound for Nashville, Tennessee.