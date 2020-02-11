DOJ moves to lower sentence recommendation for Roger Stone

Washington — The Department of Justice plans to lower its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone just hours after its own federal prosecutors told a judge he should serve between 7 and 9 years in prison.

In a filing Monday night in federal court in Washington, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Stone should serve a lengthy prison term as a form of “general deterrence.” Stone was convicted in November on seven counts including obstruction, witness tampering and lying to investigators in a case that stemmed from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

But a senior Justice Department official told CBS News on Tuesday that the department was “shocked” by the 7- to 9-year sentence recommendation.

“This is not what was briefed to the department,” the official said. “The department believes the recommendation is extreme and excessive and is grossly disproportionate to Stone’s offenses.”

The official said the department will “clarify its position” with the court later Tuesday.

The move comes just hours after President Trump called Stone’s case a “horrible and very unfair situation” and a “miscarriage of justice.” The Justice Department official said the decision to recommend a lesser sentence was made by department leadership before the president’s tweet, and that there had been no contact with the White House about Stone’s sentence recommendation.

Stone’s sentencing is scheduled for February 20. His attorneys argued Stone should avoid prison altogether and be sentenced to probation or home detention, telling the court he has unspecified medical problems and poses a very low risk of repeating his crimes.