Crews clearing mudslide in road near Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Crews are clearing a 70-foot-high mud slide from the Spur connecting the Tennessee tourist towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

According to the National Parks Service, staff from the Great Smoky Mountains and the Federal Highway Administration assessed the mudslide on Tuesday morning and were hoping to have it cleared by Tuesday night.

They estimate it will require at least 45 dump truck loads to haul away the mud covering the northbound lanes on the Spur.

That’s a part of U.S. Highway 441 that runs over park land. Northbound traffic was being detoured for about a mile.

