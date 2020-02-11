Child found dead by crews responding to Tennessee house fire

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee investigators have confirmed a child died in a house fire on Monday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case, but didn’t identify the child or give an age.

State investigators said the body was transported to the Knox Regional Forensic Center for autopsy.

Madisonville Fire-Rescue Chief John Tallent said the agency responded to the blaze at a home, and crews found a child dead inside.

The Fire-Rescue division called the fatality a “tragedy” in a Facebook post that night, but didn’t detail what led to the blaze, when the call was placed or the efforts taken to fight the fire.

