Chickamauga Lock project gets enough funding for 6th year of work

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Good news for construction of the Chickamauga Lock.

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander said construction will continue for the sixth year, under the work plan released today by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps says the $101 million will be enough to continue engineering, design, and construction of the lock.

Senator Alexander says this will help keep up to 150,000 trucks off I-75 and keep the cost of shipping goods low for manufacturers across the state.

Alexander has made the completion of Chickamauga Lock one of his top priorities.