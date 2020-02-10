OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – Wolftever Creek Elementary is getting a makeover, thanks to BlueCross BlueShield.

That makeover targets the school clinic, and the counselor’s room to help the students.

- Advertisement -

The sensory room also got a boost to help kids with special needs.

Jeremy Scruggs is the Manager of Health Care Promotions at BlueCare of Tennessee.

“We are really focusing on peace of mind and better health. And we are really focusing on promoting education within the schools and making sure that we provide support when needed, in and around Hamilton County.”

Related Article: Sale Creek students visit France

BlueCross Blue Shield has been working for months on the extreme makeover at the school.

Gail Huffstutler is the Principal at Wolftever Creek.

She says there’s new equipment in the sensory room.

“The space is so much more calming, and that’s going to be a really great place for our kids. What we provide for kids for the environment sort of creates for them the understanding on how important they are.”

This makeover is designed to help the students emotionally, physically, and socially