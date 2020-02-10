Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heavy Rainfall Monday Into Tuesday, With Possible Severe Weather Late Wednesday!

Monday morning will be mild, temperatures in the low 40s as we get winds from the south and lots of cloud cover ahead of some heavy rain. Pockets of heavy rain will fall off and on Monday all the way into Tuesday evening, putting the area at a risk for flash flooding.

High for Monday will be in the mid 50s and BARELY cooling down into the Mid (maybe even upper) 50s into Tuesday morning because of persistent showers. Just these two days is expected to bring in 2-4 inches of rainfall, at least. Some areas will no doubt pick up more.

This does not bode well for us, since the area is already very saturated from this previous week’s rain & Saturday’s snowfall melt.

Unfortunately, more rain is expected for Wednesday into Thursday along with milder temperatures. Flooding will be another issue as rain will likely dump another 1-2 inches across the region. There is a risk for severe weather late Wednesday into Thursday morning including isolated tornado, gusty winds, and small chances for hail. Stay alert in this time.

53 & 33 are our seasonal highs and lows.

