Vols Entertain Arkansas Tuesday in Knoxville

Arkansas (16-7, 4-6) vs. Tennessee (13-10, 5-5)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Arkansas battles Tennessee. Arkansas came up short in an 83-79 overtime game at Missouri in its last outing. Tennessee lost 77-64 loss at home against Kentucky in its most recent game.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Arkansas has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Tennessee has relied on freshmen. For the Razorbacks, seniors Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Razorbacks points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen .MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 33.3 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 13-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: The Volunteers are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 8-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Razorbacks are 14-0 when they hold opponents to 72 points or fewer and 2-7 when opponents exceed 72 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

