TECH BYTE: Use Dating Apps for a Valentine’s Date

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you’re looking for a date for Valentine’s Day, technology can make it happen.

You have plenty of smartphone apps to choose from to help you find the right match.

Finding a date is right at your fingertips. It’s as easy as downloading an app on your phone.

You can match with someone who has similar interests, and take your time coming up with the perfect icebreaker.

One popular app where you can do just that is Tinder.

Just make a profile, and upload some pictures of yourself to get started.

You can swipe right to say you’re interested in someone, and swipe left if you’re not.

If both of you swipe right, it’s a match!

Another popular app is Bumble.

It’s very similar to Tinder where you swipe left or right, but you can also add in fun facts about yourself.

What’s different with Bumble, is if you match with someone, the lady has to initiate the conversation first.

The Hinge app is another way to meet singles.

This one’s a little different than the other ones though.

It sets conversation prompts, so you can start a convo without all the pressure.

Dating can already be intimidating enough as it is.

And those are just some of the dating apps out there.

A lot of popular dating websites – like eharmony and Match – have phone apps as well.

Just choose the one that works best for you, depending on what you’re looking for.

Good luck!