Silverdale Names Mike Connor of CCS New Football Coach

(School release) Chattanooga, Tennessee – February 10, 2020 – Silverdale Baptist Academy is excited to announce the hiring of Mike Connor as their high school head football coach. Coach Connor comes from Chattanooga Christian School where he has served in multiple administrative and coaching roles for the past ten years. He has over twenty years of experience in coaching, teaching, and as an administrator in both public and private school settings and has been a part of multiple state championship appearances.

Coach Connor holds a Master of Science in Athletic Administration from Ohio University and comes to Silverdale with a passion for developing relationships. He shares that one of his goals in athletics is to move athletes from their point of need to their point of potential through relationships with parents, administration, staff, and most of all, the student-athlete. Speaking on his role as a coach and mentor: “My desire is to establish and equip the student to engage their world as an obedient follower of Christ.”