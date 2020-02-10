Rhea County Deputies Recover 25 guns

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators in Rhea County have recovered 25 stolen firearms from a burglary in Spring City over the weekend.

The victim said someone broke into his apartment and took the guns.

A detective got a tip on where to find them on Sunday.

They recovered all of the weapons, which were valued at $20,000.

Deputies charged James William Henderson III with a variety of charges, and say more are pending:

— Aggravated Burglary

— Theft over $2500.00

— Theft Over $10,000.00

— Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm

— Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

— Possession of a Firearm by a Drug Felon