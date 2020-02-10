Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is coming to Chattanooga on Wednesday.

His campaign has posted “Mike will speak to the crowd and explain why he is the best candidate to rebuild America and beat Donald Trump.”

The event begins at 2PM.

The former mayor of New York entered the race late and is focusing on Super Tuesday (March 3rd) in the south to make him.

Bloomberg isn’t even on the ballot in New Hampshire.

But he is gaining in the polls, claiming some of the support that is now fleeing Joe Biden.

You haven’t seen him in on the campaign trail in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Instead he has spent a lot of money already on TV ads, including a splashy attack ad against President Trump in the Super Bowl.