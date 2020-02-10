Ooltewah residents fight Snow Hill subdivision development

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Phase One of the Sweet Briar subdivision has been approved by the County Commission.

This new development is set to be on Snow Hill road in the Ooltewah area.

The subdivision would create 400 new homes for the area.

Resident and business owners on Snow Hill road showed up to the meeting to ask the commission to deny the proposed development.

After several comments from residents the commission voted to proceed with Phase 1.

Residents just ask that the developer respect the land for what it is.

Josh Cain says “Put the safety and the well being of the community first. I understand its about making money but I mean they aren’t doing this for fun. I get all of that but at the same time you go into a community and kinda accept the community for what it is rather than try to change that community.”

A greenspace is also included in the proposal.