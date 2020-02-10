Mocs softball soars in home opener

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs softball team opened the season with a dominant, 9-1, run-rule victory in five innings during game one before the bats went cold, leading to a tough 4-1 loss in the doubleheader finale on Sunday afternoon at Jim Frost Stadium against in-state foe Austin Peay.

Chattanooga and Austin Peay each open the young season with 1-1 records after Sunday’s split. The original three-game series was shortened to just a doubleheader following inclement weather on Saturday.

CHATTANOOGA NOTABLES

• Celie Hudson picked up her 300th career strikeout in game one’s 9-1 victory. She becomes just the tenth pitcher in program history to achieve 300 career strikeouts. Hudson also notched her 45th career complete game in a UTC uniform, moving her into a tie with Brooke Loudermilk for 7th all-time in program history.

• Hayleigh Weissenbach went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in game one’s win. She surpassed 130 career hits and now sits at 50 career RBI in 154 career games played at Chattanooga.

• Aly Walker made her 154th and 155th career start at UTC in Sunday’s doubleheader.

• Chattanooga moves to 9-2 in its last 11 games when hitting two or more homeruns in a game after Morgan Kazerooni and Katie Corum went back-to-back in game one. UTC also has now won its last three season openers

UP NEXT

Chattanooga (1-1) hosts the Chattanooga Challenge next weekend, Friday through Sunday, at Jim Frost Stadium and Warner Park Softball Complex. In addition to UTC, seven teams will make their way to the Scenic City to participate. Full tournament schedule and information can be found HERE.