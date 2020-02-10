Mocs Name Landius Wilkerson New Defensive Line Coach

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football coach Rusty Wright named Landius Wilkerson the Mocs new defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator today. Wilkerson spent the previous two seasons as the defensive ends coach at Jacksonville State.

“We are excited about adding Landius to our staff,” stated Wright. “I was impressed with how they played based on our game with them last year, and everyone I talked to had great things to say about him as a person. He has ties to the areas we heavily recruit, and I am looking forward to working with him in our program.”

The 2018 Gamecock defense led the OVC and ranked seventh nationally in tackles for loss and was 15th in FCS in total defense. The defensive front set the tone for a unit that ranked second nationally in third-down conversion defense and led the Gamecocks to their OVC-record fifth-straight conference title.

Prior to his time at JSU, Wilkerson enjoyed an eight-year stint at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. There he most recently served as the Hawks’ defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

During his eight seasons, Wilkerson helped two of his linemen earn All-American recognition. Defensive tackle D.J. Chappell became the first All-American in program history in 2012, and defensive tackle Heath McCray earned honorable mention All-American in 2015.

During the Hawks’ first five seasons as members of the USA South Athletic Conference, Wilkerson’s defensive line produced one USA South Defensive Rookie of the Year (DeAnte’ Griffith), six All-Conference performers and 17 Academic All-Conference selections.

From 2015-2017, Wilkerson was part of the most successful three-year run in Huntingdon history. The Hawks won 28 games, three conference titles and its first NCAA playoff game.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work for Coach Wright and help him continue to grow the program at UTC,” said Wilkerson. “I am from East Tennessee, so this was a chance to get back closer to home and be a part of a strong program.”

Wilkerson earned his B.S. degree in Mathematics Education from Alabama State University in 2005, where he played football and ran track. He completed his Master’s Degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Tech in 2008. He worked for five years at McMinn Central High where he coached both offensive and defensive linemen and served as assistant head coach.

At ASU, Wilkerson was a captain and an All-Conference lineman. A three-year starter on the offensive line, Wilkerson was a member of the 2004 SWAC championship team.

A native of Etowah, Tenn., and a 2000 graduate of McMinn Central, Wilkerson was a two-time all-state defensive lineman and was selected to play in the Tennessee East-West All-Star game.