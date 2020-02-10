Missionary Ridge Yard flooding due to Broken Drainage Pipe, causing Sink Holes in the Yard.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – “Just please help my family and help the citizens here in Chattanooga. Show that you do care,” says Eva Robbins, Daughter of the Homeowners.

Homeowners are begging help from the city after a storm drain is causing major issues on their land.

- Advertisement -

Flooded waters fill Eva Robbin’s parents’ yard.

Robbins says rainy seasons like this are costing her family more than just cosmetic damage.

“She’s just been so upset, she has cried. It is just ruining her last years. Her last years should be happy and pleasant instead of worrying about water flooding through her yard and destroying everything she’s worked for,”says Robbins

Lately, the extreme flooding as created giant sinkholes in the front yard of the home.

That’s due to a broken pipe that is causing the water to run up onto their land and down the front hill.

Family friends are asking for the city to step in and help solve this issue.

“I would like for them to initiate some kind of project to fix this and control this drainage. They are dumping it onto the property and if the city dumps water runoff onto a private property , they should be responsible for those actions,”says Phil Mitchell, A family friend.

The mayors office tells News 12 , the homeowners are responsible for all pipes and septic tanks on that property.

We have reached out to the City of Chattanooga Public Works Department but have not received a response.

You can find a link to the Go Fund Me here.