Eminem makes it to the Oscars, 17 years late

Eminem and his mom’s spaghetti finally made it to the Oscars stage, but the rapper’s surprise performance left many people confused.

The 15-time Grammy-winner appeared on the Academy Awards show Sunday night to perform his hit “Lose Yourself,” from his 2002 movie “8 Mile.”

After Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a montage celebrating the sound editing and mixing award, Eminem showed up for the unannounced performance — and it was quite a crowd-shocking moment.

“Lose Yourself,” which was released one year after Billie Eilish was born, had everyone from the “bad guy” singer to Martin Scorcese baffled.

A collection of crowd shots from Eminem’s performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygw1Jlkgpc — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 10, 2020

And for those of you who aren’t Eminem stans, the 47-year-old turned to Twitter to clear up the confusion over his performance.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity,” he tweeted. “Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

In 2003, Eminem won the Oscar for best original song for “Lose Yourself,” but he didn’t attend the awards ceremony to receive his golden statue. In an interview, the rapper said he didn’t attend because he didn’t think he had any chance of winning. Instead, Barbra Streisand presented the award to co-writer Luis Resto.