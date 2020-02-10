Chattanooga Councilman Russell Gilbert announces run for Mayor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – City Councilman Russell Gilbert is confirming the tease he posted on January First.

On Wednesday, he will formally announce his plan to run for Mayor of Chattanooga.

- Advertisement -

The announcement will be on Wednesday at 4:30 PM in the lobby of the Chattanooga City Council building.

Gilbert represents District 5 which includes Brainerd, Tyner and Bonny Oaks.

“Serving the 5th district community has been my honor. I have consistently and

diligently worked for positive change in my community and beyond and I believe

it is now time for me to step forward and seek the office of Mayor of

Chattanooga.”

Mayor Andy Berke cannot run for re-election this year because of term limits.

Councilman Russell Gilbert is serving his fourth term on the council.

“My goal is to be instrumental in helping our city to continue to thrive and

prepare for the future. I understand the issues that face our city. I will focus my

efforts on four very important key issues that will strengthen and unite our

city: safety, economic growth, fair housing, and Infrastructure.”