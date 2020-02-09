Ringgold’s Rachel Akers does it all, while making all A’s

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — As if being the star on the region’s best girls basketball team isn’t enough, Ringgold’s Rachel Akers spends her free time playing two other sports and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“It’s hard to say you know what we’d be like if she wasn’t out there on the floor. I’m just glad I don’t have to figure that one out,” Coach Margaret Stockburger said.

With plenty of postseason basketball still left to play, senior Rachel Akers has already shot her way into the Ringgold record books. Akers hit the thousand point mark against Coahulla Creek last month.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to work for,” Akers said. “So whenever I found out, I celebrated. Like, ‘Whoa, I can’t believe this actually happened.’ So it didn’t actually feel real. But once I got the ball, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m kind of a stud.'”

“I think it’s really hard to get a thousand points, especially if you don’t get a lot of minutes as a freshman,” Stockburger said. “She really had to put up some points, over 300 every year, and she’s done that. That’s what’s so good and exciting for her.”

Not only has she scored over 300 points each year, she’s also scored all A’s.

“It’s very stressful, very stressful,” Akers said. “For a moment there I wanted to be valedictorian. Realized I couldn’t do that also playing three sports. That’s just very hard to do. But I still try to be the best in the room.”

“For her to be able to do three points and still keep a 4.0 grade point average, that says a lot about who Rachel is and her character and work ethic,” Stockburger said.

Akers does it all while keeping a positive attitude.

“Rachel is just always happy and charismatic, unique all around,” teammate Maggie Reed said. “She’s an amazing ball player, an amazing friend and an amazing student.”

“If I had a daughter, I’d want her to be like her because she strives to be good,” Stockburger said. “She strives to be good in the classroom. She strives to be good outside of Ringgold High School. And she’s a good example of what we like for our RHS students to be like.”

You can nominate your favorite scholar athletes on our website, wdef.com.