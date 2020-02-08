Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – February 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Frigid Temperatures and Patchy Fog in the Morning Clears Out for a Gorgeous Sunday!

Waking up COLD Sunday morning in the upper 20s along with patchy fog and freezing fog. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon and highs back in the upper 50’s.

- Advertisement -

Monday morning will be mild, temperatures in the mid 40s as we get winds back from the south and lots of cloud cover ahead of Monday morning’s rain. Pockets of heavy rain will fall off and on Monday all the way into Tuesday morning, clearing for Tuesday afternoon. High for Monday will be in the mid 50s and BARELY cooling down into the low 50s into Tuesday morning because of persistent showers.

Unfortunately, more rain is expected for Wednesday into Thursday along with milder temperatures. Flooding will be another issue as rain will likely dump 3-5 inches across the region. Stay alert in this time.

53 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.