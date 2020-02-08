Snow Reaction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The snowfall made it’s presence be known Saturday morning but it would eventually begin melting shortly after noon.

This morning’s weather made you want to do two things: bundle up in the heat or make a snow man.

The conditions delayed UTC students’ plans.

“I didn’t do school work” said Ian Haynes. “Instead I built a snowman out in the courtyard where I live. And then we walked down to the bridge and went out on the bridge for a while.”

“I mean I was going to drive home but I was like no I’ll stay here” said Brooklyn Neilson.

“Then I went out and we made a snowman.”

Snowfall reached up to three inches in the Tennessee valley.