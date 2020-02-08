Small Plane Crash In Gordon County

GORDON COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- The FAA has located a small plane that disappeared from radar after taking off from an airport in Peachtree City, Georgia.

According to officials, the Cessna Citation took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field shortly before 10 a.m. and disappeared from radar in the vicinity of Cherokee County about 10 minutes later.

It’s unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft.

Investigators told our affiliate CBS 46 that the plane crashed in a wooded area about 3.5 miles from Mauldin Rd in Gordon County.

Chief Deputy Robert Paris from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says, “I don’t want to speculate on how many people was on the plane. I will tell you that it is no longer a rescue. This is a recovery. The National Transportation Safety Board is on their way from Washington and we’re going to secure this scene until 0800.”

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office have not confirmed any fatalities at this time.

There is no word on where the plane was headed.