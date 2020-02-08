Saturday Snow Falls in Tennessee Valley

Snow in East Chattanooga from Cindy Rice

Tennessee Valley residents were greeted with a blanket of snow Saturday morning. Here’s Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core on what we can expect for the rest of the day.

UPDATE, 10:29am: Veteran’s Bridge is closed in both directions. Veteran’s Bridge is now open.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Chattanooga Police are advising motorists to stay at home.

All school activities in Hamilton County schools have been canceled today due to weather and road conditions, however the UTC Mocs game is still on for this afternoon.

