Lookouts Hiring Fair

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Lookouts held a hiring fair Saturday at the stadium today for the upcoming season.

The local baseball squad is looking to fill about 100 jobs.

- Advertisement -

Despite the conditions, several applicants showed up today hoping to be one of the selected candidates.

Today’s fair was from 10 A-M to one P-M.

The Lookouts are looking for candidates who can offer great energy this spring.

“We’re hiring for a whole bunch jobs at the ball park. Concessions, ushers,grounds crew, ticket takers. Really all the staff you see on game day” said Media Relation Manager Dan Kopf. “We’re looking for that fun spirit. We’re looking for that energy that you can bring to the ball park. staff that you see at the ball park.”

If you were not able to make it to today’s hiring fair, you can still drop off an application next week and set up an interview.