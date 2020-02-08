Iowa reviewing reported inconsistencies in 95 precincts

The Iowa Democratic party on Saturday announced they are reviewing reported inconsistencies in 95 precincts from Monday’s caucuses. Any corrections will be made by 12 p.m. CT Monday, the party announced.

“The IDP has initiated the process of review of the requested precincts, and any corrections will be released before Monday at 12 p.m. CST in a single update – reported prior to the allocation of national delegates,” the IDP said Saturday in a statement. The IDP also noted that the 95 precincts comprise a total of 5% of the total number of precincts in Iowa.

The stated timing ensures the Iowa results will be officially announced prior to the New Hampshire Democratic primary, which will take place February 11.

Democratic candidates had until 12 p.m. CT Saturday to submit evidence of, “inconsistencies between reported results and official record of result from each precinct on caucus night,” the IDP said. The party received reports from the campaigns of Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

Following a chaotic delay, due in part to a new app used to report the results of the Iowa caucuses, results from 100% of precincts finally came in late Thursday, three days after the caucuses. No national delegates have been awarded yet, however, pending review of the results.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Sanders led in the “popular vote,” while Buttigieg had a slight edge in state delegate equivalents.

Adam Brewster contributed reporting.