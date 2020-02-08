Cancellations And Closings List

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Below is a list of some event cancellations and road closures:

Hamilton County School activities are cancelled for the day.

East Lake Park Ribbon Cutting has been postponed. A new date has not been given yet.

Gigi’s Cupcakes Grand Opening will be rescheduled.

Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Centers will open at 2 p.m. and close at 6 p.m. ALL basketball games at the YFD have been canceled for today.

Chattanooga Library branches are open but will close at 4:30 p.m. The Eastgate Teen After Hours event for tonight has been canceled. Libraries will open tomorrow at 1 p.m.