CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Saturday the Creative Discovery Museum celebrated the year of the rat during it’s annual Chinese New year.

It’s a celebration filled with spectacular color, food tradition and dance.

Today’s celebration kicked off with the Chein (CHEN) Hong Lion Dance Troupe as they presented two Lion Dance Performances to the kids and parents in the crowd.

They say today’s event was a great way to introduce Chinese culture to children in a fun way.

“Creative Discovery Museum is one of the places that allows us to truly just focuses on the kids themselves. We feel like every year they get a chance to learn and experience dance” said Master Teacher Gary Mitchell.

“The kids learn not only something about Chinese culture but also what Chinese Lion Dance and what martial arts truly is without the identity of it being a violent practice.”

The Dance Troupe travels regionally at many different events like birthdays as well as restaurants and other businesses.