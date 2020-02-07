Women’s Policy Conference in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The third annual women’s policy conference got underway at the Chattanooga Westin today.

Women from all over the state gathered to talk about taking responsibility for policies that effect women in the state of Tennessee.

- Advertisement -

The event was filled with workshops and seminars.

They featured speakers like the president of the Tennessee League of women voters, and the Tennessee Human rights commission.

Some of the topics included sexual harassment and other women’s issues.

Council Leader Carol Berz tells us “Tennessee is number 49 in the nation with issues effecting women. And we women whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, and independents -realize these are all women’s issues and human issues. The sound of silence is very loud and we need to change that.”

Other topics were politics, policy and economic issues.