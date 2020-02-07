Weather Update: Friday Afternoon’s Forecast – February 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Cold Snap Ahead, With A Few Flurries As Well !



For the afternoon – A few flurries possible Friday, then breezy and cold with highs only around 40. West winds will be sustained over 15 mph, with gusts topping 30 mph in some of our area.

- Advertisement -

Partly cloudy and cold for Friday night with lows 30-32.

Mostly cloudy and cool for Saturday with a few quick passing showers. Highs will be near 50. Sunday is looking much better with lots of sunshine and highs back in the upper 50’s.

Unfortunately, more rain is expected for the beginning of next week along with milder temperatures. Those rain chances will likely stay with us beginning Mid-Day Monday all the way through Friday.

53 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.