CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Prosecutors have reached a plea agreement in a drive-by shooting from 2015.

Jordan Clark was walking with a friend on Willow Street when he was shot.

Police arrested Christopher Walton, saying the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang feud.

A Judge approved a deal on Friday in which Walton pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He gets 15 years in prison, minus time served.