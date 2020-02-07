Walker County vehicle break-ins investigation

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two people possibly connected to a string of vehicle break-ins.

The agency posted on Facebook home surveillance video of two people trying to break into a vehicle.

According to authorities, several vehicles were broken into early Monday morning in the Rossville, Fairview area.

In this video, one of the individuals was armed with a handgun.

At one point, they can be seen pointing the gun at the camera.

If you think you may know who the people are, contact the Walker County Detective Zach Simpson at (706) 638-1909 ext. 1270 or zsimpson@walkerso.com.