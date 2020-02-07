Vols Hope to Continue Home Magic Against Kentucky

Vols coach Rick Barnes hopes to continue his home mojo against Kentucky Saturday.

He has never lost to the Cats in Knoxville.

Kentucky coach John Calipari on the other hand, has a less than stellar mark at Thompson Boling Arena.

Reporter:”You’re 3-6.”

Said Calipari:”Wow. Not great.(laughter) Better than 0-9. So it’s. It’s. Anytime I’ve been in that building. It’s packed. And it’s like a game. It’s a significant game. And this one will be. They’re a physical team. They play well. They’re well coached.”

Reporter:”Why do you think you’ve had Kentucky’s number in this building?:”

Said Barnes:”I’ve said before. I don’t think there’s a better place to play basketball than Thompson Boling Arena. Our fans are just terrific. But this rivalry has gone back way before all of us. That’s been a big part of it.”

Said Calipari:”Rick. You guys know how much respect I have for him. Not only as a coach. Obviously as a coach, he and I have been doing this a long time. But as a man and a person. He and I talk throughout the year. I know Tennessee fans will be so mad at this. Something happens, I’m calling him. He’ll call me. I mean we’ve been friends for longer than him coaching there and me coaching here.”

Kentucky and Tennessee tip at 1pm, and the game will be televised on News 12 Now.