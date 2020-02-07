Update on mudslide threatening Signal Mountain Road mobile home park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Some residents on Signal Mountain Boulevard are back in their homes today after mud slides knocked out power.

The mudslide was caused by all of the rain that we’ve gotten in the last two days.

Alpine Roots tree cutting company has been working through the night to try to clear some of the trees.

The property manager tells us that the inspector only required them to cut five trees but they’re going to cut about a dozen trees that are behind these homes.

Some residents, like Tomas Jackson, are already preparing for their next steps.

“I work third shift so I didn’t know that this had happened yesterday and now it really has gotten my concern up. My plans are I’m looking for another apartment, another place to live. That’s the only thing that I have to do.”

We will keep you updated as we learn more.